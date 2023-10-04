Argument over missing name ends in murder of civic VP’s husband

CHENNAI: Arguments between relatives over adding name in the invitation for a temple festival in Manali led to a murder on Monday.

The deceased was identified as S Suman (47), husband of the vice president of Vichoor village panchayat.

Avadi police arrested five persons in connection with the murder on Tuesday.

On Sunday night, during a gathering among village elders to discuss the preparations for the upcoming temple festival, the main accused, Saran (34) argued over the non-inclusion of his name in the notice and invitations for the temple festivals.

As the elders were pacifying him, Suman’s elder brother, Suresh, had allegedly assaulted him. Supporting his brother, Suman asked Saran to leave the place. Police investigations revealed that Saran is related to Suman’s family. Agitated over being insulted and assaulted in public, Saran plotted to kill the siblings. On Monday night, Suman was walking along Mettu Street in Vichoor when a gang led by Saran attacked him with weapons, leaving him in a pool of blood.

Passerby who saw Suman struggling for life moved him to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead. Manali Police registered a case of murder and arrested five persons – M Saran (34), M Karan (24), N Ramu (24), C Bhuvaneshwar (31) and M Nitish (22).

All were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.