Area-level parking mgmt for Anna Nagar planned

CHENNAI: With an exclusive parking policy for the Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA) on the anvil, Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) has taken steps to prepare an area-level parking management plan for Anna Nagar.

I Jeyakumar, special officer for CUMTA said that the parking policy has been submitted to the government for approval. "As part of the policy, a parking strategy and action plan have been prepared. Anna Nagar will be taken as a pilot project," he added.

Around 43 kilometers of interior and arterial roads in the locality will be taken up for the project. Even as the transport authority prepared a preliminary report on implementing area-level parking management, a team of officials visited Anna Nagar a few days ago to assess the ground situation.

Jeyakumar explained that if parking is allowed in one stretch and banned in other streets, all vehicles will crowd the permitted street. The parking policy will address such issues. "Moreover, various stakeholders including shop owners, Councillors and others will be consulted before implementing parking management."

In a social media post, the authority said the initiative aims to transform Anna Nagar into a model neighborhood, characterized by well-designed streets, efficient parking management, and safe school zones. "The scope of the parking plan is extensive, encompassing a thorough analysis of traffic patterns, parking demand and supply dynamics, existing Non-Motorized Transport (NMT) infrastructure, school access streets, and the implementation of a strategic pricing strategy," the authority added.

Recently, CUMTA has conducted an exercise to understand the parking pattern in T Nagar so that it can manage the parking at a local level.

It is learnt that the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) had already prepared a parking policy for 426 sqkm of Corporation limit and submitted it to the government a year ago. However, the government declined consent to the policy and directed the CUMTA to include aspects of the GCC's policy to prepare a comprehensive police force for CMA.