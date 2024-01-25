Arappor Iyakkam raises complaint against medical college principal

CHENNAI: Arappor Iyakkam, an anti-graft organisation, urged the health department to take action against N Manavalan, the principal of Government Yoga and Naturopathy Medical College (GYNMC) for alleged corruption and misconduct.

In a complaint to Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Department Secretary, Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of the organization, said that 12 assistant medical officers (AMO) have been appointed without following UGC norms.

"Not only did GYNMC appoint 12 AMOs without following the required norms, but also promoted all the 12 AMOs in an arbitrary manner to various posts even before their services were regularised in the post of AM0, violating Rule 36(a) of Tamilnadu State and Subordinate Service Rules. Out of these 12 AMOs, 10 persons got double promotions in an arbitrary manner during these years," the complaint said.

The complaint added that then director of Indian Medicine and Homeopathy S Ganesh submitted a report confirming the irregularities to then health secretary P Senthil Kumar. Shockingly, Senthil Kumar asked the Principal Accountant General to close the audit report.

Jayaram urged the government to dismiss the principal and others appointed and promoted by him apart from recovering excess amount paid to them.

"Reopen the audit enquiry based on the complaint and the report of S Ganesha. Initiate department enquiry against P Senthil Kumar for hiding the report of S Ganesh," he demanded.