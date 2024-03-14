Appointment orders for 1,196 nurses to be issued on Friday

CHENNAI: As many as 1,196 nurses vacancies have been filled by the Medical Recruitment Board in the State and the appointment orders for the same will be issued on Friday, health minister Ma Subramanian announced on Friday.

He said that a total of 1,021 doctors have been appointed earlier and appointment orders were issues to 977 MRB nurses who worked during the Covid-19 period. In the last 20 days, 332 laboratory technicians have also been recruited. At present 483 contract nurses vacancies have been identified and we are going to appoint them on permanent basis on Friday. As many as 713 additional nurse vacancies have also been filled and will be given appointment orders at the Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University.