App launched to remind pregnant women for tests and checkups

CHENNAI: The Obstetrics and Gynecological Society of Southern India has introduced a new mobile application to help pregnant women and remind them on what periodical tests scan and antenatal checkup to undergo during the pregnancy.

The app will also remind them of meeting the nutritional needs and advise on what types of foods to eat and when to visit doctors, right from the time of conception.

South Chennai Constituency Member of Parliament Tamilachi Thangapandian inaugurated the conference and introduced the app, which is available in Tamil and English.

The app has been designed by Dr Hepsibah and it can be downloaded from Google Play Store as ‘Reminder App for Expectant MOM’.

Women can register in this app and they will get the correct details from time to time.

Dr Jeyarani Kamaraj, president of the association, explained the activities being carried out on behalf of their organization.

She explained how by adopting certain villages, medical services are being provided to the people living there, especially the women.

She added that contraceptive pills and devices are now being provided in government hospitals and we urge that the government should take steps to provide this in private hospitals.

"The government should take steps to make comprehensive sex education mandatory in school education for students to bring awareness in sexuality education which prevents the children especially adolescents from sexual harassment and sexuality problems," said Dr Jeyarani.