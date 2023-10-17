Anti-drugs campaign: City police seize ganja weighing over 53 kg in a week

CHENNAI: City Police seized more than 53 kg of ganja in the last one week as part of their drive against drugs campaign and arrested 13 persons in 11 cases.

Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore has ordered to carry out special raids to identify and arrest smugglers and drug peddlers in city police limits.

Accordingly, inspectors are keeping a close watch on drug movement. Accordingly, between October 9 and October 15, police seized 53.3 kg of ganja and Rs 31,360 cash from 13 persons.

Further, police teams also conducted intensive investigations and collected details of assets and bank accounts of 1,749 accused involved in 797 cases since 2021 and so far, as many as 853 bank accounts have been frozen.

This year, 61 were arrested and detained under the Goondas Act for possession of ganja.

Greater Chennai Commissioner has warned that police will continue to keep a close watch and stringent action will be taken as per law against those who are illegally smuggling and selling Ganja and Drugs.