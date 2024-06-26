Another lane of Elephant gate bridge expected to be opened by July end as construction work nearly completed

CHENNAI: Almost 99 percent of the construction work of Elephant gate bridge has been completed by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and Southern Railways (SR).

At present, it is opened for one way traffic providing relief for north Chennai commuters for the past three months.

The bridge has been accessed only for two-wheelers and cars for a two-way route as of now. It is expected to be opened by July end.

"The majority of construction work by both departments has been completed and minor works are carried out. We have laid concrete roads that take at least a week to 10 days so that it will sustain for a long time. Once, the remaining works are done the other lane of the bridge will be opened and accessed for heavy vehicles too, " said a senior official with GCC.

He added that after one lane of the bridge was opened in March, it has eased traffic congestion in the locality by 90 percent. The public finds it easy to communicate to reach Purasaiwakkam and Central.

Earlier, when the bridge was closed, the traffic in and around Basin Bridge, Washermenpet and GNT Road became chaotic.

Commuters were forced to take a detour and an alternative route towards Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital or towards the flyover on Erukkanchery High Road and take a U-turn to even cross a few meters.

"For over five years, we used to take long routes to reach Central railway station in traffic gridlock at least for 40 mins to one hour. But, after the local body opened one lane of the bridge it has become easy to commute. The authorities should ensure the bridge has been maintained properly unlike the previous time, " said R Ganesh Babu, a resident of New Washermenpet.

The 90- year-old bridge structure became weak and to decongest traffic it was closed for four wheelers movement in 2017.

Later, even two-wheelers were restricted to use the bridge in 2019.

In 2020, the work to revamp the bridge was taken by GCC and SR at an estimated cost of Rs 30.78 crore and Rs 40.48 crore respectively.