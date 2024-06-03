Another hoax bomb threat at Chennai airport, this time for Kolkata-bound Indigo flight

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed at Chennai airport after authorities received a bomb threat for the Chennai-Kolkata Indigo airlines flight, which was scheduled to leave from the airport at 8.30 am.

Airport sources said that the e-mail threat was received by the airlines office after which the airport authorities were alerted.

All the 168 passengers aboard the flight were deboarded and made to wait in the airport waiting area while security officials and BDDS (Bomb Disposal and Defusal Squad) personnel conducted a complete sweep of the aircraft.

After more than an hour of checks, the threat was declared a hoax.

Airport sources said that the flight which received the bomb threat would be taken to a secluded spot in the airport premises for further inspection and the passengers will be accommodated in a separate flight before noon.

It may be noted that the city airport as well as YMCA building on NSC Bose road and YMCA, Nandanam had received threats via email about explosives only on Sunday. They were later discovered to be hoaxes.

Last week, the Governor's residence Raj Bhavan too had received a hoax bomb threat.