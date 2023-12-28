Another city cop on Andhra radar over red sanders

CHENNAI: Even as a city police constable was arrested by the Andhra Pradesh police for his alleged links with red sanders smugglers, a police team from the neighbouring State is in the city to secure another cop suspected to be part of the smuggling ring.

The constable in question is already facing disciplinary action and is under suspension, sources said. He was attached to a police station in North Zone.

About a week ago, AP police arrested head constable B Chandrasekar (45), attached to the Chintadripet police station. Chandrasekar is a native of the Sivagangai district and was living in Cochin House Police Quarters in Thousand Lights.

He got attached to the Chintadripet police station three months ago as a head constable and was a driver to the Inspector (crime), Balasubramanian.

Chandrasekar last reported for work on the night of December 17 after which he took two days’ leave. During the early hours of December 18, Sathiyavedu police secured 15 persons, carrying about three tons of red sanders in a truck.

“His duty ended at 10 pm and seems he was in Sathiyavedu police limits within four hours, where he was caught by a special team of Chittoor district police,” an official said.

Chandrasekar and the accomplices were booked under sections of IPC including dacoity, causing hurt and criminal intimidation along with sections of AP Forest Act, AP Forest Amendment Act and Violation of AP Forest Produce Transit Rules Act.