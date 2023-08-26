Annai Velankanni Festival: Traffic diversions announced

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) has announced traffic diversions in and around Besant Nagar in view of the 'Annai Velankanni Shrine Golden Jubilee- 2023' festival, which will begin on August 29 with a flag hoisting ceremony and be held till September 8.

On August 29, at 4:30 am, the flag and car procession will start from the church and return through 6th Avenue Beach Road - 3rd Main Road - 2nd Avenue - 7th Avenue.

On September 1 at 4:30 pm, the youth procession will start from the church and return via 6th Avenue.

On September 2, at 7:30 pm, the car procession will start from Church and return via 6th Avenue Beach Road.

On September 3, the car procession will start from church and return back to church via 6th Avenue Beach Road - 3rd Main Road - 2nd Avenue - 7th Avenue.

On September 7 at 7:30 pm, the grand-car procession will start from church and return back to church via 6th Avenue Beach Road-4th Main Road - 2nd Avenue - 3rd Avenue - 7th Avenue.

On these days, all the incoming vehicles coming from Thiru.Vi.ka Bridge will be allowed to proceed as usual. If any case of heavy crowd and traffic congestion occurs, all the incoming vehicles towards 3rd Avenue and 2nd Avenue will be diverted at Dr. Muhtulakshmi Park (ML Park) – left turn - LB Road - MG Road to reach their destination.

If any case of heavy crowd and traffic congestion happens on MG Road all the vehicles will be diverted to Besant Nagar 1st Main Road- Sastri Nagar Bus Depot - right turn - 2nd Avenue to reach their destination.

Parking will be allowed at Olcott Memorial Higher Secondary School, Aringar Anna Govt. Higher Secondary School, Besant Nagar 2nd Main Road, Besant Nagar 4th Avenue, Besant Nagar 17th Cross Street.