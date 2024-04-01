Anna varsity to host int’l meet on production engineering

CHENNAI: Anna University will be hosting an international conference on recent innovations in production engineering. The aim is to bring together the professional and budding researchers on a common platform to discuss and exchange ideas on recent developments and challenges in the field of production engineering from May 30.

The university notification said that it would be two-day conference, which will be organised by Madras Institute of Technology, will provide opportunities for researchers to grade their work, learn new methods of experimentation and analysis and create new directions in their research and organisation.

The conference also aims to share the expert overview in selected research fields through keynote lectures by eminent speakers from India and abroad. The themes will be sustainable manufacturing, robotics and automation, industry 4.0, additive manufacturing, advanced manufacturing, composites, smart materials, surface engineering and resource management.

All papers presented at the conference will be published in the conference proceedings. Selected papers, after peer review (as per the norms of journals), will be published in the reputed journals.

The certificate of participation and presentation will be issued to the registered delegates and authors attending the conference.