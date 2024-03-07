Anna varsity hosts int’l meet on AI, Internet of Things

CHENNAI: Anna University has organised an international conference on research trends in Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things for infrastructure from Wednesday.

The three-day conference is expected to be a platform to discuss the advancements and challenges in engineering domains and will enable researchers to get more insights and knowledge of cutting-edge technologies.

Eminent researchers and academicians are participating I the conference to discuss and disseminate research ideas in implementation of AI and IoT. IT Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said that the technology has improved in all aspects in the last 30 years.

“AI is the latest technology that should be implemented in all sectors. Industries cannot immediately create a revolution in AI but it should be gradually increased,” he added. “People should be smart with machines, and accordingly, industries must also design their products using AI.”

On the side-lines of the function, Vice-Chancellor R Velraj, Anna University, said that engineering colleges’ affiliation would be cancelled if they could not get students’ admissions in the last 5 years.

“Semester exams will not be affected due to general elections as the exams would be conducted after the polls,” he added.