Anna University to submit detailed report to Raj Bhavan with regard to NGO allegations

CHENNAI: A couple of days after an NGO in the city levelling series of allegations in the affiliation process of private engineering colleges to Anna university stating that more than 300 faculty full-time members found to be in the payrolls of more than one college, the university will be sending a detailed report with regard to irregularities to the Tamil Nadu governor's office.

Anna University sources said that the institution's decision to send a detailed report to the governor came against the backdrop of a circular, which was sent by the Raj Bhavan.

The Arappor Iyakkam on Tuesday exposed the alleged malpractices in the affiliation process of private engineering colleges to Anna university with 353 full-time faculty members found to be in the payrolls of more than one college.

The Arappor Iyakkam, NGO representative Radhakrishnan said the allegations' report copies have been sent to Raj Bhavan, Chief Minister cell, Higher Education Department, University Grants Commision (UGC) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) besides to Ministry of Education.

However, though Raj Bhavan sources could not confirm a senior administrative office from Anna University, seeking anonymity, said "a report will be sent to the governor's office shortly after initial probe by the committee, which was constituted yesterday."

He also said that the university is also anticipating notices from UGC and as well as AICTE soon with regard to the issue.