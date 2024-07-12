Anna University to provide free internship in IOT for students

Begin typing your search...

CHENNAI: In a bid to benefit engineering aspirants from economically poor backgrounds, Anna University will provide a free internship in Internet of Things (IOT) from July 15.

The six-day training programme titled IOT innovations: “Real-world applications for present-day challenges” will provide hands-on learning in real-time applications. Accordingly, engineering students could equip themselves to address contemporary challenges across various sectors.

The Centre for Entrepreneurship Development of Anna University said that the sectors include smart health, smart city, smart transport, smart farming, smart retail, smart manufacturing, smart robotics, and smart media. Each student, who participates in the internship programme, will be provided a certificate on completion of the course.

Sources from the university also said that the internship certificate would be an added advantage for the students, who will be attending interviews in their respective fields. According to the sources, the free internship is expected to continue for the students in the beginning of every new academic year.

