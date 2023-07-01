Anna University to provide CAD/CAM courses to students and working engineers

CHENNAI: Anna University will be giving training on Computer Aided Design (CAD) and Computer Aided Management (CAM) courses for working engineering and diploma students besides working engineers.



According to the notification, the exclusive training programme will enrich the professional skills for both the students and the working engineers to suit the current industrial and research and development requirements.

The institution said that the duration of the course, which has several subjects, would be 250 hours. Totally, there would be 12 subjects including thinking for new product development and 3D printing, CAD using solid works, exclusive 3D printing and pre-processor.

The notification said that design thinking for new product development is common for all branches of engineering, diploma students and industry personnel. This course includes the software training of drafting, 3D modelling and among others. The maximum number of students and industry personnel is limited to 25 members per course.