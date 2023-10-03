Anna University to offer course on patent essentials

CHENNAI: After a recent finding that the importance of Intellectual Property Rights (IPRs) has increased in the country, the Anna University is planning to introduce a certificate course for students on patent essentials.

Claiming that the IPRs field has gained relevance in many ways and provides newer opportunities for academicians, research scholars, students, entrepreneurs, businessman and start-ups, a senior professor from the varsity said that professionals across various fields were keen on learning more about the IPRs and its best practices.

“In this scenario, the Centre for Intellectual Property Rights (CIPR) of Anna University, Chennai, is planning to conduct a ‘Certificate Course on Patent Essentials – 2023’, from next week,” he added.

Stating that the course will cover fundamental aspects of IPRs, IP law, best practices in IP filings in India, he added: “Hands-on training on patent search and drafting will be given.”

The course will be conducted by senior practitioners and academicians in the field of IPRs. “The objectives that would be the focus of the course are to impart basics of IPRs and Indian Patent Act and Rules, understand best practices of drafting of complete specification for filing patent application, provide training for patent agent aspirants and to create career opportunities for IP aspirants,” he pointed out.

The senior professor also averred that the course module would include an overview on IPR, interpretation of the Indian Patent Act 1970, IP filing procedures (India and International), search (using free and paid database), patent drafting, hands-on training on patent search, patent drafting, case studies and analysis.