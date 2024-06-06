Anna University to launch training-integrated BE (EEE) course

CHENNAI: Anna University will introduce a new training-integrated BE Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) programme this year for diploma students at its Kancheepuram campus. The Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) said that the four-year BE (EEE) course, which HL Mando Anand India will sponsor, will also provide students with a stipend for industrial training.

Admissions are open for the academic year 2024-2025, and students can enrol in Anna University’s online portal. Students wishing to pursue the course should have completed a diploma programme in any of the following courses: EEE, Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), Mechanical, Computer Science Engineering (CSE), Information Technology, and Automobile, as per AICTE norms.

Students who passed the prescribed diploma courses from 2022 to 2024 with a minimum of 60 per cent are eligible to apply.

Students selected for this course will be given industrial training with a stipend of Rs 13,000 a month. The beneficiaries will be provided with free accommodation, food, transport, and medical insurance.

The Centre for Entrepreneurship Development (CED) at Anna University will also launch an internship programme for the UG or PG students and research scholars enrolled in the university and its affiliated engineering colleges across Tamil Nadu from June 19 this year.

The internship will provide the opportunity to address various problem statements while also acquiring insight into career possibilities presented by entrepreneurship and start-up ecosystems. The area of the internship includes mobile app development to disseminate information related to all CED events and activities, development of tailored tools for student engagement across Anna University campuses and affiliated engineering colleges, Chatbot, development for supporting Ideation and design thinking workshops and development of Interactive tools for aspiring student startups development.