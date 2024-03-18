Anna University to host national conference on Nanomaterials for energy storage 2024

CHENNAI: Anna University will host the national conference on Nanomaterials for energy storage 2024 from April 19.



A circular from the university said the first national conference on "Nanomaterials and Energy Storage 2024, NanoMatEs2024" aims to capitalize on the rapid growing field of Nanoscience and Energy Storage, drawing in and providing an interdisciplinary forum for scientists, researchers, engineers, technologists and industrialists of this field and to exchange information on the recent developments.

The two day-conference will give the participants a lot of opportunities to explore, collaborate and discuss on the current and future trends of Nanoscience and Energy Storage.

Accordingly, the conference will broad energy storage to accommodate wide range of interests and to facilitate interdisciplinary collaboration and interaction in both academia and industry.

The NanoMatEs2024 is aimed to provide a platform for researchers, scientists and industrialists to exchange, discuss the state-of-the-art research and development and identify the future demands and needs in the field of Nanoscience and Energy Storage.

The themes would be covered which includes Nanomaterials materials for sensors and energy storage applications, solar cells, semiconductors and optoelectronics battery and super capacitor, battery monitoring and management systems, battery safety and recycling electric vehicles and stationary energy storage, fuel cell, green and Hydrogen.