Anna University to host international conference on power, control and embedded system on September 4

CHENNAI: Anna University will be hosting international conference on power, control and embedded system on September 4 to bring together academicians, researchers from institutions, industrialists and practitioners.

The two-day conference will be held at Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, CEG Campus, Anna University, Guindy, will provide a unique platform to the participants to share their knowledge and to evolve their ideas through thought-provoking sessions organized with a motivation to provide an excellent international platform for the academicians, researchers, engineers, industrial participants and budding students around the world to share their research findings with the global experts.

Accordingly, original contributions, reporting results of research and development are solicited on topics covered under the broad areas of Electrical Engineering.

In addition, this gathering will help the delegates to establish research or business relations as well as to find international linkage for future collaborations in their career path. The conference' outcome will lead to significant contributions to the knowledge base in these up-to-date scientific fields in scope.