Anna University to host competition on startup ideas from April 26

CHENNAI: Anna University will be organising a competition for startup awareness for students studying from classes 6 to 12. The Centre for Entrepreneurship Development at the varsity will conduct the event on April 26-27.

Titled ‘startify’, a startup ecosystem conclave organised by the institution, the competition aims to bring together all the stakeholders including academicians, researchers, students and startup aspirants in the institution.

The varsity said that the aim was to motivate and nurture the young minds towards ‘startup-as-a-career’ opportunity.

The Centre strives to encourage ‘stupreneurs’ involving school students by enabling them to network with incubators, government organisations, funding agencies and potential investors in respective innovation domains.

The event is a pitching competition for all their startup ideas. It’s exclusively meant for students from classes 6-12. The event involves 1-minute pitch of any startup idea before the jury committee. A team (three members) participation will also be allowed. All students from classes 6-8 will be treated as level one and those from classes 9-12 will be level two. The competition will be held parallely for both levels.

Schools with most innovative student-pitches will be awarded with trophies and certificates. Cash prizes will also be given to winning students.