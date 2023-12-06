Anna University to conduct Intellectual Property Rights courses for students and professionals

CHENNAI: As the importance of Intellectual Property Rights (IPRS) has been increased, Anna University has decided to conduct certificate course on patent search and drafting.

Certificate course will cover fundamental aspects of IPRs, IP law, Best Practices in IP filings in India, International Filing (PCT), Hands on training on patent search and patent drafting. The course will be conducted by senior practitioners and academicians in the field of IPRs.

Anna University's notification here said the target audience will be academicians, research scholars, scientists, students, entrepreneurs, businessman, startups and legal professionals. In addition, industry professionals, who are all keen to implement best IP practices in their concern.

The objective of the shortime course is to impart basics of IPRs and Indian Patent Act and Rules, understand best practices of drafting of complete, specification for filing patent application, provide training for patent agent aspirants and to create career opportunities for IP aspirants.

On the course modules, the notification said it would cover overview on IPRS, Interpretation of Indian Patent Act, 1970, IP filing procedures, search (using free and paid database), patent drafting, hands-on training on patent search and patent drafting and case studies and analysis.