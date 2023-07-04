Anna University releases statute on academic matters of 2023

CHENNAI: Anna University has released regulations on academic matters 2023, which was approved in the recent syndicate meeting of the institution. Accordingly, the statute (regulations) is enacted for the purpose of framing the academic rules, curricula and syllabi of the programmes offered by the university departments and for evaluation methods for award of degrees diplomas and certificates by the institution.



The statute further said the academic activities for the conduct of the UG and PG degree programmes offered by the university and non autonomous colleges will be governed by faculties and board of studies, academic council and the syndicate.

The board of studies shall be constituted for each programme under different faculties, who will be responsible for framing academic regulations, curricula and syllabus and recommend it to academic council for its consideration and approval.

The notification further said that the academic council will deliberate the recommendations of the board of studies and take decisions and the syndicate will consider the recommendations of the academic council and take decisions.

On the affiliated colleges, the notification said that the institutions which have been functioning for a minimum of ten years continuously and affiliated to the university are eligible to apply for autonomous status.

The norms further said the colleges should have a good performance in university examinations with a minimum pass percentage of 70% (in each UG programme) in every academic year for the last five years are eligible.

The notification said that the university on receiving any complaint of violations of statutes, if any or jeopardised the objectives of autonomy, the syndicate would take a decision on the "withdrawal of affiliation".