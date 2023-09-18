Anna University releases 5-year report to NAAC

CHENNAI: The number of students, who were admitted to Anna University at Guindy campus, has shrunk during the last five years, according to a report from the institution, which was submitted this year to the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

The report contains strengths, weaknesses, and constraints analysis of the institution, including students' strengths, courses, research undertaken, and available infrastructure availability during the last five years.

Accordingly, in 2018-19, the strength of the students, who were admitted to the institution, was 14,919 in the city campus. However, it was dropped to 14,438 in 2019-2020 and it further plumped to 13,015 in 2020-2021. In 2021-2022, it was only 11,571, the report said.

Similarly, expenses excluding the salary of the university has also been reduced.

In 2018-2019, it was about Rs 154 crore, which was further dipped to Rs 105 crore in 2020-21. In 2021-2022, it went down further to Rs 85 crore. However, the university, in its report to NAAC, said the number of value-added courses for imparting transferable and life skills offered during the last five years was 116.

Likewise, the number of students enrolled in value-added courses imparting transferable and life skills offered year-wise during the last five years was increased.

The report said in 2021-2022 a total of 2,315 were benefited compared to 2017-18 which was merely 560.

On the opportunities provided for slow learners, the institution, in its report, said remedial classes were conducted If the student fails in regular classes.

Accordingly, they will be admitted to remedial classes focusing on basic concepts, developing better study habits, and building confidence in the subject.

The institution said the average number of days from the date of the last semester-end/year-end examination till the declaration of results year-wise during the last five years have also reduced. In 2017-18, the average days was 38.30. However, in 2021-2022, it was 11.07 days.

The report also said that the major research equipment in Anna University, worth more than Rs 50 lakhs each, facilitates state-of-the-art research in the thrust areas and societal applications were purchased.

The research facilities to carry out extensive research at the national level across specialized domains including in medical device development from prototype has been initiated.