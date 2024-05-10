Anna University postpones semester exams for engineering courses

CHENNAI: Semester exams for engineering students across Tamil Nadu which were due on May 15 have now been postponed to June 6.

The change in schedule is due to the counting of votes cast for the Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha polls, on June 4. The electronic voting machines (EVMs) where votes were registered in 39 constituencies across the state are mostly kept in engineering colleges. The rooms are heavily guarded by police and no students or outsiders are allowed in these protected areas.

As a result, the semester exams have been postponed, considering the difficulty of conducting it at college premises at this juncture.