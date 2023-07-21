Anna University issues notification for MSc admissions

CHENNAI: Following the undergraduate (UG) admissions, Anna University began the admission process for its various two-year MSc courses. According to a notification from the university, the enrolment for MSC Applied Chemistry, Applied Geology and Mathematics has begun on Thursday.

Similarly, the admission for the students seeking MSC in Electronic Media, Multimedia (specialisation in Visual Communication), Medical Physics and Material Science will begin from Friday.

The notification said the migration certificate would be compulsory for the students, who have completed their UG in other states.

The university also published the fee structure for all the MSC courses for this academic year. After paying the fees, candidates are instructed to report for admission as per the schedule at the Guindy campus.