Anna University introduces "Startup Associateship Scheme"

CHENNAI: Anna University has introduced "Startup Associateship Scheme" in a bid to form a partnership or collaboration between educational institutions of all domains and industries with the university.

Centre for Entrepreneurship Development (CED) of Anna University, which is carrying out various programs for kindling the entrepreneurship inspirations of the Engineering College Students of Tamil Nadu State, will take care of the scheme.

A notification from Anna University said that "Startup Associateship Scheme" is a membership drive where academic institutions and industries could be enrolled in the scheme.

Accordingly, the benefits of "Startup Associateship Scheme" SAS members include free participation in ideation sessions, free startup mentoring, focused design thinking workshops for SAS members, resource person support for E-cell activities and organising startup competitions especially designed for SAS students.

In addition, the SAS members will also have free access to the Centre for Entrepreneurship Development (CED) library, reserved slots for industrial visits and utilising CED makers lab exclusively for SAS members and a 10% concession in registration fee to all CED workshops.

The university also said the registration to become SAS members has already opened.