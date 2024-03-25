Anna University implements sustainable investment policy

CHENNAI: In a bid to use the funds more effectively, Anna University implements a sustainable investment policy. The university, in its notification, said that the investment policy is applied to the university endowments, other investment funds, specific areas and assets relevant to the institution's best practices.

Accordingly, to evaluate and monitor the progress towards sustainable goals, the investment policy will be reviewed on a regular basis, at least once per annum by the investment committee, comprising senior faculties which also includes a student and alumni representative from the institution.

The university's investment portfolios will be guided by a three-tier framework, ensuring strict adherence to the sustainable investment strategy.

The notification further said that the university tends to align its investment portfolio with ethical, social or environmental values by excluding companies or industries that do not meet the predetermined standards.

Accordingly, the institution will exclude direct investments in companies involved in the business, including tobacco manufacture, distribution or retailing and in firearms and weapons manufacture, including clusters, bombs, landmines, nuclear weapons and companies that manufacture civilian firearms. Other industries that include coal, tar sands and alcohol.

Additionally, the university will conduct regular reviews of the fund's investments in collaboration with its investment advisors to assess the overall exposures in alignment with their sustainability criteria.

The investments will be directed towards organisations and sectors that actively seek to achieve positive environmental and social outcomes and will be diversified across eight sustainability themes, including clear energy, sustainable transport, food and agriculture, waste and materials, ecosystem services, education and health.