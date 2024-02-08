Anna University implements full e-governance on campus

CHENNAI: Anna University has planned for the full implementation of e-governance in the campus by integrating activities of the various departments currently having computerised database management and documentation.

The recent policy notification said that adopting process optimisation (identifying and fixing inefficiencies in regular procedures) would eliminate red tapism, redundancy and eliminate loss of time and energy leading to increased productivity.

It added that strategically implementing completely automated administrative and other related work-flow processes enhances effective data storage and retrieval at all levels.

The institution believes that comprehensive launching of electronic modes of communication among all departments and sections of the university including academics, administration, finance and accounts, admissions, examinations and support will lead to a paperless office.

Anna University also decided to strengthen the internal quality assurance cell and create a centralised data management system to support all accreditation and rankings.