Anna University implements environmental sustainability vision policy

CHENNAI: In a bid to meet the country's ambitious goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2070, Anna University implements an environmental sustainability vision policy and strategy to focus on sustainable procurement practices.

In its recent policy note, the university said that the institution tends to align its investment portfolio with ethical, social or environmental values by excluding companies or industries that do not meet predetermined standards.

Accordingly the university has decided to switch to suppliers that divulge chemical ingredients, seeking the suppliers to disclose their greenhouse gas emissions, procuring products composed of recycled materials (recycled paper, re-manufactured ink cartridges and refurbished furniture), purchasing green energy saving materials, commissioning of new construction from renewable materials and procurement of organic food ingredients for the university canteen.

The policy further said that the institution will look for re-usable, returnable or recyclable packaging for all procurement.

For the furniture procurement, the institution said that the materials used in the procured product must have various attributes including hazardous air pollutant free, non-toxic surface coating, recycled content for steel components, composite wood products must contain recycled materials and plastic components must be recyclable at the end-of-life.

With regard to vehicle purchase, Anna University said that it has decided to consider the procurement of hybrid electric vehicles, battery vehicles and fuel-cell vehicles rather than conventional types, fuel consumption and greenhouse gases emission values should be calculated and included in financial evaluation. To reduce paper waste, the university has decided to e-ordering through web portal, digitalised service related reports and user guides to be available online.