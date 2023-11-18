Anna University decides to put fee hike on hold

CHENNAI: Hours after the syndicate meeting at Anna University decided to hike the examination fees for undergraduate and postgraduate engineering students, the decision was put on hold following the advice of higher officials of the university.

As per the resolution, the fee for UG theory and practical, fully internal per paper, was hiked from Rs 150 to Rs 225.

The fee for UG project work was hiked to Rs 450 from of Rs 300. PG theory, practical fully internal, practical training, mini project, design related papers, design project work and summer project per paper were increased to Rs 650.

Likewise, PG project work (per phase) was increased to Rs 900 from Rs 600. The consolidated PG statement of marks, provisional certificates and degree certificates were increased as well.