Anna University conducts short film festival for children

CHENNAI: For educating the students on child rights, the department of Anna University conducted a Pan-India short film competition in Chennai recently. The initiative is undertaken to promote film making for children's causes for the second year in a row.

For the competition, 130 participants were registered from 11 States with close to 60 entries from professionals and students.

The theme for competition 2023-24 has been children's rights and the entries received have covered a range of topics on this subject like access to education, girls' education, child marriage, child labour, child sexual abuse, cyber threat and violations faced by children among others.

During the event on Tuesday, eight best short films and a social advertisement selected by the committee, were screened. Anna University in collaboration with educo, a global non-governmental organisation working with children conducted the event with the aim of acknowledging budding as well as professional directors for their short films which depict what affects children's lives and the access to their rights in India.

Devaneyan, director of Thozhamai, a civil society organisation said, "It is important to look at child rights from both negative and positive lenses and represent the same, in order to bring a social change. The intensity of the issues that children face is severe. Children being voted less are voiceless. It is important that the film makers, through such films, be their voice. Cameras and films can contribute immensely to the cause of children."

While K Hariharan, a film director said, "So many students and enthusiastic filmmakers make films out of their passion for the same. But it is important that they learn the skill and make it good. Filmmaking is an art, a language and it is important for the universities to not merely help students graduate but to train them to become better professionals. The craft of filmmaking doesn't just need to be taught to them but it should enable them to help others."