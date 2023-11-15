Anna University conducts seminar for amplifying the declarations of G20

CHENNAI: Amplifying the declarations of G20, Anna University along with Research Information System (RIS), New Delhi held a one-day seminar on G20 leadership declaration and the emerging world order at the institution on Wednesday.

The event that witnessed many dignitaries in the city is part of the line-up of seminars planned in the State.

The event witnessed the presence of TN Governor RN Ravi and Sachin Chaturvedi, Director General at the Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS).

Addressing the audience, the Governor said, "It is inevitable that India is set to play a significant role in the future and the youth of this country have a vital role in it. And, in the future, India is sure to take many countries forward with us."

Further speaking on how ill-equipped the world order is in handling challenges like climate change, conflicts, and poverty, the Governor went on to highlight the case during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Though poor countries during the pandemic anticipated aid, support, and compassion from developed nations, the same was not met. Instead, developed nations went on to mint money through vaccines," said the Governor.

Speaking further on the plight of tribals in India, the Governor pointed out that the community is still under-developed. Importantly, the contributions of the people of the community are vastly left undocumented.

Meanwhile, as part of the seminar, discussions were made on strengthening global health and implementing a one-health approach, delivering quality education, and implementing clean, sustainable, just, affordable, and inclusive energy transitions.

Further, the stakeholders highlighted the vitals of fostering digital ecosystems, technology innovation and inclusion, enhancing economic and social empowerment, and creation of a working group on the empowerment of women.

Besides this, brainstorming was also done on accelerating progress on sustainable development goals and green development pacts for a sustainable future.