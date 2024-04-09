Anna Univ to take up research project on mines

CHENNAI: Anna University will be taking up a project under the research and development component of the Science and Technology programme of the Ministry of Mines.

Science and Technology projects are funded through grant-in-aid by the Ministry of Mines through the process of project evaluation by Project Evaluation and Review Committee (PERC) and recommended projects are approved by the Standing Scientific Advisory Group (SSAG) constituted by the Ministry.

The thrust areas of the research include prospecting and exploration for strategic rare and rare earth minerals and development of new technology for mineral exploration and mining on land and deep sea to locate and exploit new mineral resources.

Sources from Anna University said research in mining methods that includes rock mechanics, mine designing, mining equipment, energy conservation, environmental protection and mine safety.

The researchers will also provide detailed findings to improve efficiency in process, operations, recovery of by-products and reduction in specification and consumption norms.

The scholars will undertake research in metallurgy and mineral beneficiation techniques to utilise lower grade and finer size ores.

Accordingly, the project will be relevant to the overall mandate of mining, exploration, minerals, metals value addition, waste and environmental impact of mining and metallurgical processing.

The university is expected to submit its project report this April.