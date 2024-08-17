Anna Univ to open for 1-st year students on Sept 1

CHENNAI: Anna University has announced that the colleges on its campus will be opening in the second week of September for first-year students as engineering counselling is nearing its completion.

Engineering counselling for the final and third rounds will begin on August 23. The process of engineering admissions will be over on September 11, officials said. Students, who participated in the first round of counselling, have reported to their colleges according to their engineering seat allocations provided by the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE).

Anna University, in its notification, said that an induction programme will be held for the students, who have paid the fees and reported to the university’s department colleges. A senior professor from the university said that all the students, from the second and third rounds of counselling, who would be reporting to college, will also be having an induction programme to learn about the rules and regulations of the university.

He said that the fee structure was uploaded to the university’s portal so that students would not have any doubts.