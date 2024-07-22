Anna Univ to hold training programme on smart cities from Aug 12

CHENNAI: Anna University will be conducting a training programme on entrepreneurship through development for smart cities and e-vehicle technology for research fellow and industry persons in bi-lingual mode, specifically in Tamil.

Accordingly, the university has tied up with All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) under AICTE-VAANI (Vibrant Advocacy for Advancement and Nurturing of Indian Languages) to organise the programme from August 12.

During the programme, there would be 12 sessions including unleashing entrepreneurship (present scenario and challenges for EV sector, smart mobility (idea to product development), tech support using mobile app development and opportunities with embedded technology for smart mobility.

Similarly, other topics such as developing business plan, embedded controller design, battery management design, challenges in smart cities and electric vehicle charging infrastructure in the country, EV design calculation and power converter design, becoming an entrepreneur by identifying business opportunities and source information, motors for EVs and promoting entrepreneurship development methodology tools and techniques, will also be addressed.

The registration for participating in the training programme has just started.