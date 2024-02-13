Anna Univ issues notification on admissions of MBA & MCA courses for 2024

CHENNAI: Anna University to begin the admission process for MBA and MCA distance education degree courses for 2024 with an enrollment of the students starting have started.

Similarly, admissions to online MBA programmes have also began.

The Anna University Centre for Distance Education, in its notification, said the registration of the students, which have already started, will end on March 5.

Accordingly, the candidates, who want to join the MBA, should have cleared the distance education entrance test conducted by the university.

Similarly, the students, who want to pursue MCA, should have scored a minimum 50% (45% in case of candidates belonging to reserved category) in the qualifying examination.

The study centres would be organised for the students in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Trichy, Nagercoil, and Villupuram.

For the two-year MBA course, the university, in its notification said that the institution would offer Business Analytics and General Management.

The candidates, who want to pursue the PG degree, should have cleared the online education entrance test.

The last date of enrollment will be on March 5 and the date of the entrance test would be March 17.