Anna Univ hikes examination fees for both UG & PG students

CHENNAI: Anna University has hiked the examination fees for engineering students for both Undergraduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) with immediate effect.

A decision was taken in the recent Syndicate meeting of the university, which passed a resolution in this regard.

Accordingly, UG theory and practical -- fully internal per paper was hiked from Rs 150 to Rs 225. Similarly, for the UG project work thesis, the students will have to pay Rs 450 instead of Rs 300.

A circular of the institution said that PG theory, practical fully internal, practical training, mini project, design-related papers, design project work, and summer project per paper has been increased from Rs 450 to Rs 650.

Likewise, PG project work (per phase) was also increased to Rs 900 from Rs 600.

In addition, the consolidated PG statement of marks, provisional certificates, and degree certificates have also increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs Rs 1,500.

Even for online service fee for final year students for uploading consolidated mark sheet and degree certificate in digi locker the fees has been hiked to Rs 1,500.