Anna Univ announces internship programme for students in AI & ML

CHENNAI: Anna University has announced an opportunity for the students to 'learn and earn' in the joint Indo-Norway project.

Accordingly, students would be given training in Machine Learning (ML), Artificial Intelligence (AI) image processing, and molecular dynamic simulations.

The Centre for Materials Informatics of Anna University said "Theoretical and Experimental Study and Research on Functional Materials (TESFun)," the joint project will offer students to explore the applications of AI and ML in novel fields.

Accordingly, each student will be provided Rs 5,000 after successful completion of the internship, which will start from February 26 to March 26, 2024.

The final year students B.E B.tech students, and M.Sc first year across the State were eligible to attend this internship programme.

The University sources also said that students will get real-time project works so that job opportunities will be immediately available for them.

Anna University also said that internships on other streams will also be available soon for the students.

The students, who had applied for the internship programme, will be scrutinized and selected.