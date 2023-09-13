Anna Nagar: Home alone elderly woman robbed at knifepoint

CHENNAI: Police have launched a search for a duo who gained entry into a house in Anna Nagar and robbed an elderly woman and her domestic help at knife point on Tuesday night.



The gang allegedly escaped with seven sovereign gold chains, Rs 1.3 lakh cash and two mobile phones, police said.

The occupant of the house, R Suchitra (76) is a widow and lived alone at her house on 4th main road, Anna Nagar. Her son works in the USA and a caretaker woman has been staying with the elderly lady for the last three years.

On Tuesday night, after dinner, the two women went to sleep. While Mahalakshmi slept on the ground floor, Suchithra was on the first floor.

Around 2 am, two unidentified men barged into the house through the main door. One of them held the domestic maid at knife point asking for the key of the almirah, while the other entered the bedroom where Suchithra was sleeping and threatened her to part away with the gold chain and bangles she wore.

The elderly woman alerted the police after they left after which a patrol team visited the house. Police are perusing the CCTV footage in the neighbourhood to ascertain the identity of the suspects.