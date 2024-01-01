Anna library to offer free Wi-Fi for all soon

CHENNAI: The Anna Centenary Library (ACL) will offer free Wi-Fi connectivity for all readers from the first week of January. At present, the facility is available only for those with membership.

Confirming that the free Wi-Fi for all was on trial currently, officials told DT Next that this will encourage more readers to venture into e-book collections and digital libraries.

As part of the preparations, 25 modems were installed at the sprawling library about a month ago. “After modem installation was completed, we have been conducting trials at each section. As per requirements at each section and at each floor of the building, two to three modems have been set up at each floor,” said a senior official at ACL.

The library records a footfall of about 1,400 visitors on weekdays and more than 1,500 on weekends, said officials, adding that new access option would help many of them. “There were 571 users for e-magazines in 2023. With the introduction of free wifi for all, this will increase substantially,” said an official.

Free Wi-Fi is already available at the library, but only for members and that too only on the seventh floor. The library has around 5,000 members.

The library, which has more than six lakh books, charges an annual membership fee of Rs 250 for individuals, Rs 500 for family, Rs 100 for students and Rs 75 for elderly persons.