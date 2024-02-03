Anna death anniversary: DMK cadres hold silent march

CHENNAI: DMK on Saturday took out a silent march in Chennai on the 55th death anniversary of the party founder and former Chief Minister CN Annadurai.



The march was led by Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan from Anna Statue on Wallajah Road to Anna memorial.

Political leaders #UdhyanidhiStalin, #KanimozhiKarunanidhi and many other political leaders along with party cadres participate in #Annamemorialday peace March that was held from Walajah road to Anna Memorial, in #Chennai.



@_Hemanathan_ pic.twitter.com/sC8AEKihhf — DT Next (@dt_next) February 3, 2024

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Tamil Nadu Minister for Sports Development and Youth Welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, DMK ministers, MLAs, party workers and public turned up for the march.



Towards the end of the march, ministers paid floral tributes at Anna memorial at the Marina.