Anna death anniversary: DMK cadres hold silent march

The march was led by Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan from Anna Statue on Wallajah Road to Anna memorial.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|3 Feb 2024 6:12 AM GMT
DMK cadres hold silent march (Photo/Hemanathan M)

CHENNAI: DMK on Saturday took out a silent march in Chennai on the 55th death anniversary of the party founder and former Chief Minister CN Annadurai.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Tamil Nadu Minister for Sports Development and Youth Welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, DMK ministers, MLAs, party workers and public turned up for the march.

Towards the end of the march, ministers paid floral tributes at Anna memorial at the Marina.

