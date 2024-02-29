Animal welfare board inspects Blue Cross center

CHENNAI: Following a direction from the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), the officials of Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board and Animal Husbandry department conducted an inspection at the facility of Blue Cross of India in Velachery on Thursday.



An official, who is a part of the inspection team, said that dead puppies were found dumped in a sack and kept in the same room with sick puppies. "Also, treatment sections had no records of treatment or death and no tags. Rats were found in the kennels of the sick puppies as well as eating the food kept for puppies. Stale fermented milk and dal were found as the primary feed for the dogs, " the official said.

The inspection team also found out that ABC (animal birth control) kennels had no records of dogs or where they were picked from.

"Crematorium records indicated roughly 45 to 50 deaths on an average everyday from the blue cross shelter. Euthanasia records of roughly about 20 dogs were shown to us today. There were no doctors for the sick puppy section and totally 4 doctors were on duty for 500 animals, " the official added.

The team will prepare an inspection report and send it to the AWBI for further action as the inspection was initiated by the board.