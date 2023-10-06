Animal keeper injured in hippo attack in Vandalur zoo

CHENNAI: A 50-year-old Arignar Anna Zoological Park animal keeper was injured after he was attacked by a Hippopotamus when he was serving food on Friday.

The victim was Kumar of Otteri works in the Vandalur Zoo for the past 20 years as an animal keeper.

On Friday around 9.30 am Kumar who went to the hippopotamus cage was serving food but at that time Kumar was attacked by the animal.

Soon after hearing his cries the other animal keepers who rushed to the spot rescued Kumar and he was given first aid in the zoo and then was taken to the private hospital in Potheri.

The Vandalur Otteri police who visited the spot held inquiries and the forest department are also conducting an inquiry.