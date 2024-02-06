Angry commuters argued with station master in Guduvanchery

CHENNAI: The rail commuters argued with the station master in Guduvanchery on Tuesday morning since the EMU trains were not following the schedule.

On Tuesday morning hundreds of rail commuters were waiting in the Guduvanchery railway station to board the EMU towards Chennai Beach. Since it was morning peak hour, the crowd mostly officer goers and students vent out thier anger. Since the train did not arrive for a long time the angry commuters gathered in front of the station master room and argued for not operating the trains on time. They claimed that every day the trains are delayed and it affects their routine badly.

The trains are not following the schedule and are operating on their own time during the peak hours in the morning and evening. However, there was no proper response from the station master and later within a few minutes the train reached the Guduvanchery station and then the commuters rushed to catch the train.

However, the commuters claimed that every day the trains are delayed and the Southern Railways should look into this issue and take some serious steps to operate the trains on time.