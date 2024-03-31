Andaman-bound flight returns to Chennai due to bad weather

CHENNAI: A private passenger flight that left Chennai airport on Sunday to Andaman with nearly 180 passengers returned to the city due to bad weather. As a result, the passengers were stranded at the Chennai airport on Sunday.

The private passenger flight, SpiceJet Airlines, was preparing to take off from Chennai airport to Andaman at 1 pm on Sunday afternoon. However, according to sources from the airport, despite passengers boarding the flight, the take-off was pushed till 2.30 pm from Chennai due to bad weather in Andaman.

Subsequently, the flight reached Andaman airspace around 4.30 pm on Sunday evening, but as bad weather prevailed in Andaman with strong land winds blowing, the landing was strenuous, added the airport source.

Though the flight was circling in the airspace, the weather was challenging to land, added the source.

Subsequently, the SpiceJet pilot contacted the Chennai airport control room, informing the weather conditions. Following which, an order was issued to return the flight to Chennai, which landed in the city at 7 pm on Sunday.

The stranded passengers who had been infuriated about the cancelled plans, have been informed that they can travel to Andaman on Monday or any other day of their choice.