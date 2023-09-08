Anbumani urges TN govt to give jobs to PwD teachers

CHENNAI: Citing a protest call issued by teachers, who are trained in a teachers training institute for persons with disabilities in Poonamallee, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the state government to give jobs to the PwD (persons with disabilities) teachers.

In his statement, Anbumani noted that teachers, who received diploma degrees from 2008-10 to 2011-2013 are yet to be given jobs.

The teachers announced a protest in Chennai on September 11.

"Jobs were given to teachers who trained in the institute from 2004 to 2009. Moreover, intermediate teachers and graduate teachers have not been appointed to government schools since 2013. As thousands of posts are vacant in the schools, the government should have given jobs to persons with disabilities on a priority basis. The government has failed to do so, " he said.

Anbumani added that the disabled teachers met former DMK president 'Kalaignar' and then leader of opposition MK Stalin in person to demand jobs.

"The leaders have assured that jobs will be given once DMK comes to power. Even after two and half years, the teachers could not even meet the chief minister. To uplift the lives of disabled teachers, the government should give jobs to them, " he urged.