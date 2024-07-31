Anbumani slams GCC for hike in professional taxes, trade license fees

CHENNAI: Condemning the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) for increasing professional taxes and trade license charges in the city, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss warned the DMK that people will teach it a lesson.

In a statement, Anbumani said that professional tax in Chennai for persons earning a monthly salary between Rs. 21,000 and Rs. 60,000 has been increased by 35 percent. "Also, trade license charges have been increased by 100 percent. Poor and middle-class people will be affected by the hike," he said.

He added that the Greater Chennai Corporation was giving favours to large organizations but had increased trade license charges to Rs 10,000 for saloons, tea shops, medical shops, and others. "Also, charges have been increased to Rs. 30,000 for some kinds of shops. Recently, property tax was hiked by 175 percent. Recently, a self-certification system for availing planning permissions for small buildings was launched. But application charges are fixed at higher rates. To build a house on 1,000 sqft, people should pay Rs 1 lakh as fees," he pointed out.

Alleging that the government and the civic body are increasing charges and taxes to make the city unlivable for poor and middle-class people, Anbumani said that the government was functioning arrogantly. "People will teach DMK a lesson," he said.