An evening dedicated to queer expression

CHENNAI: Prakriti Foundation and Alliance Française of Madras will be hosting an event called ‘Pride with Prakriti’. Scheduled to be held on June 9 from 6 pm onwards, the event will feature an evening of poetry reading, panel discussions, and a trans fashion show.

The poetry reading at 6 pm will be led by poet-performer and columnist Joshua Muyiwa, alongside theatre artist and writer Agni Pradeep.

Following this, a panel discussion at 7 pm will address queer struggles and their portrayal. The panel will include writer-director Jaydeep Sarkar, Ramakrishnan L (Vice President of Saathii), and Negha (actor and co-founder of Queer Casting and Queer Media), in conversation with Ranvir Shah. The trans fashion show, organised by Sahodaran and choreographed by Priyanka, will conclude the event. ‘Pride with Prakriti’ will take place at Alliance Française of Madras in Nungambakkam.