An artistic fusion of Indian and Balinese textiles

CHENNAI: The Craft in Dance exhibition showcases dance costumes inspired by Indian and Balinese crafts and textiles. Running until January 9 at Manjal, 70 MRC Nagar Main Road, this exhibit features costumes created for the dance-theatre production, Arisi: Rice, scheduled for presentation at the Music Academy on January 15. M Rm Rm Cultural Foundation, Apsaras Arts Singapore, and Dakshinachitra Museum are collaborating on this.

The M Rm Rm Cultural Foundation focuses on reviving craft through the involvement of local village women, providing them with income, exposure, and confidence. Additionally, the foundation conducts workshops for craft communities with an emphasis on revival, design, and marketing, while supporting young members to complete their education.

Visalakshi Ramaswamy, founder of the M Rm Rm Cultural Foundation, emphasises their commitment to promoting craft and contributing to its preservation and revival rooted in artisan and community development.

Aravinth Kumarasamy, artistic director of Apsaras Arts, explains that the exhibition explores the craft and material culture associated with dance, aiming to inspire revival through appreciation. Anitha Pottamkulam, director of Culture at Dakshinachitra Museum, adds, “The objective is to look at the intersections of performing arts and craft, recognizing that craft revitalisation can be approached through multifaceted ways.”