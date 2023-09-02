An artistic exploration of changing climate and uncertain livelihoods

CHENNAI: In the realm of art and exhibitions, there are a few that manage to bridge the gap between aesthetic appreciation and deep societal introspection. Bhin Bhini, Changing Climate, Uncertain Livelihoods is one such exceptional venture that delves into the heart of climate change and its myriad uncertainties through a blend of visual and artistic expressions. This ongoing exhibition, hosted at the DakshinaChitra Museum, is an ambitious collaboration between PARI (People’s Archive of Rural India), FICA (Foundation for Indian Contemporary Art), and Forest Way.





The curator of this exhibition, Krishnapriya CP, shared the journey of how she became a vital force behind Bhin Bhini. “DakshinaChitra approached me with the proposition to curate an exhibition based on PARI’s work. Anitha Pottamkulam, the creative director of DakshinaChitra initiated the process and I took it up. Being an artist, I found the idea of merging art and ecology intriguing, especially when it comes to artists who are deeply engrossed in exploring environmental themes. So, in this exhibition, we are bringing together the works of diverse collaborators, including local artists contributing through paintings, ceramic pieces, and various art objects. This collective effort aims to transcend the surface and delve into the depths of issues like vanishing livelihoods, and the broader concept of our ever-changing environment,” says Krishnapriya, an artist and cultural producer based in Chennai.





Bhin Bhini, Changing Climate, Uncertain Livelihoods derives its name from a term coined by the Mawasi Community in Madhya Pradesh’s Tamia tehsil. It refers to the numerous hybrid pests that relentlessly ravage crops, signifying a natural world in tumult. “The climate crisis manifests itself in myriad forms, affecting not only humans but also the entire ecosystem. The heart of Bhin Bhini lies in its ability to bring together diverse narratives and expressions. It serves as a platform for numerous voices to initiate conversations about the profound changes in our climate. The exhibition dares to ask whether there is more than one ‘centre’ and if multiple perspectives can offer solutions to the collective concerns surrounding our rapidly evolving climate. Through a selection of photographs, stories, images, videos, handmade photobooks, and artistic responses, Bhin Bhini seeks to ignite these conversations,” shares the curator.



Throughout the exhibition’s duration (two months), the space at DakshinaChitra transforms into a hub for learning, gathering, and contemplation. It invites us all to ponder the intricate ecosystems we are part of and reminds us of the delicate interdependence that binds us together. “Bhin Bhini, Changing Climate, Uncertain Livelihoods doesn’t stop at the exhibition itself. It extends its impact by offering educational activities. Every Saturday from September 9 to October 21, there will be two-hour sessions on climate change for school students, college students, and teachers. These sessions will be led by educators from the Marudam Farm School, who have played a pivotal role in developing the curricula.”